Drug-addicts rehabilitation state’s responsibility: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rehabilitation of drug-addicts is state’s responsibility, and the Punjab government had set up a first of its kind state-of-the-art hospital for such people, where quality treatment facilities were available to drug-addicts.

In his message on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the CM said that drug-addicts were not only ignored but unfortunately society did not show any mercy towards them. He said if we leave the drug-addicts to die in a state of helplessness and depression, it would be tantamount to cruelty as such people deserve sympathy rather than hate.

The CM termed the drugs a menace which create socioeconomic problems. He said that drug-traffickers were the enemy of humanity and the only place for such elements was jail.

Usman Buzdar said that instructions had been issued for arresting the drug-peddlers, involved in selling drugs outside educational institutions as such people did not deserve any concession.

The CM said that other segments of society had to come forward to support the government for eradication of drugs and establish a drug-free society.