Covid 19 claims 3 more patients, infects 511 others

KARACHI: Three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,410 and 511 new cases emerged when 11,903 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,410 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 11,903 samples were tested which detected 511 cases that constituted a 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,455,130 tests have been conducted against which 335,538 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.7 percent or 311,005 patients have recovered, including 909 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 19,123 patients were under treatment, of them 18,482 were in home isolation, 55 at isolation centers and 586 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 530 patients were stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 511 new cases, 300 have been detected from Karachi, including 84 from East, 56 Central, 52 Korangi, 40 South, 39 West, and 29 Malir. Hyderabad 40, Sanghar 21, Jamshoro 18, Tando Allahyar 14, Badin 12, Matiari 11, Kashmore, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta nine each, Jacobabad and NauoSheroFeroze eight each, Dadu seven, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan

six each, Tharparkar and Umerkot four each, Ghotki three, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur and Sukkur one each.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.