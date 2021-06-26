England not an easy opponent: Babar Azam

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam says the England series would help the squad prepare for the World Cup but warns that England will not be an easy opponent.

The green shirts have arrived in England for a T20I and ODI series and will spend the next three days in isolation in Derby. After that, they begin training.

The players will prepare for six days before departing for Cardiff on July 8, where the first One-Day International will be played.

Pakistan’s performance on past trips has been good, but skipper Azam advised against complacency.

“The English team will not be an easy opponent on their home ground. This is a good opportunity for World Cup preparation.”

The world’s top ODI batsman said that the middle order is stronger with the inclusion of Haris Sohil and Saud Shakil to the squad.

Living in a bio-secure bubble is difficult but we have adjusted ourselves to it now, he said.

“Being Pakistan’s captain is an honour for me. I am achieving goals I had set for myself.”

Azam said the support he got from his fans is encouraging and it gives him confidence.

Schedule of England tour:

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July – 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester