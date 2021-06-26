Vaccination centres to remain closed on Sunday



Vaccination centres in Lahore will remain closed on Sunday.

The provincial capital’s Deputy Commissioner tweeted, “IMPORTANT: The public is informed that all vaccination centers in the city will be closed on Sunday.”

He added, “Therefore, all citizens of Lahore are requested not to visit any vaccination center tomorrow. Thanks.”

The notification came out after last week’s chaos that erupted at the expo centre in Lahore. People who were waiting to get inoculated against the virus since early morning could not get the jab. They were infuriated and broke inside, smashing the glass doors of the vaccination centre.

“We have been standing since the morning but are not being administered the vaccine,” a citizen lamented. However, the administration said the citizens were not ready to leave despite being told that the inoculation centre was out of stocks.