Ali Zafar urges government to follow Canada’s lead against online hate speech

Ali Zafar urges the Pakistani government to follow the lead of the Canadian Prime Minister and criminalize online hate speech.

He applauded the Canadian government’s step to treat online hate speech as a punishable offence, with a fine up to 20,000 candian dollars. These measures are to be taken by them if the hate speech personally identifies a victim.

These measures were taken by the Canadian government a few weeks after a 20 year old man killed a Muslim family of 4 in Ontario. His stance was widely applauded all over social media, including by Ali Zafar.

He took social media and said:

“Exactly what was needed. Same should be implemented here. “Canada to Make Online Hate Speech a Crime Punishable by $16,000 Fine” “

““Hate speech directly contradicts the values underlying freedom of expression and our Charter of Rights,” Lametti said. “It threatens the safety and well-being of its targets. It silences and intimidates, especially when the target is a vulnerable person or community.” “

Ali Zafar’s interest comes from his own battle with defamation in the case that was filed against him by Meesha Shafi. The singer was accused of sexual harassment during the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing booked Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar and seven others under section 20 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC on the social media campaign ran against Ali Zafar.