Only PPP can bring prosperity to people of AJK: Bilawal

In connection with his election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited Dhan Gali. Thousands of party workers received him on his arrival. “Today we are with our Kashmiri brethren with whom we have shared relations from three generations. Kashmiri people supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They also supported Benazir Bhutto. We have struggled against dictatorships together and history is a witness to it,” Bilawal said while addressing party workers. “You had supported President Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira was your minister for Kashmir Affairs. You supported PPP in difficult times as well. The development work which was carried out in PPP’s government Kashmir was and is unprecedented,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said that the behaviour of federal and Kashmir governments with the people is derogatory. “We feel your pain because you are the comrades of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and I cannot leave you at the mercy of these callous governments. Now I am among you, and once again you have to support the PPP like you did with the Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” he said. “If you want that the problems facing Kashmir are solved, you will have to support the PPP. In Occupied Kashmir, people are fighting against Modi’s policies and here in Azad Kashmir, people are fighting poverty, inflation and unemployment in PTI’s government,” he said. “You are suffering because of the failed and incompetent government. The people of Kashmir always prospered during the PPP governments. The PPP is the only party to get you out of these sufferings. We should form a government which not only stands up to Modi’s government but also save you from this PTIMF government.”