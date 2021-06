Five soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom on Friday while thwarting terrorist attack on a patrolling party in Sangan area of Sibi district in Balochistan. The terrorists targeted Frontier Corps patrolling party in Sangan where during the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and material, a spokesperson of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.