Pakistan will succeed in war against corruption: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday, said that Pakistan will succeed in war against corruption,as it is the struggle for Country’s survival.

In a statement, the CM said the global landscape is changing, but the opposition parties here had failed to change their negative political behaviour.

The CM said the opposition is hell bent upon driving all their energies against the government, but maintained that it has faced defeat on every occasion. The opposition had tarnished its political future through the politics of allegations, he added.

Usman Buzdar warned that the political future of the opposition was bleak as people of Pakistan have rejected them. Trustworthy and genuine leadership was the true future of Pakistan, he emphasized and added that new Pakistan was being transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Separately, the Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on the Chief Minister at the assembly chamber and appreciated his composite development strategy.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stressed that anti-development politics will not work anymore as development-centric political principles will prevail in the country. The opposition is in a state of shock over a balanced and development-centric budget, he maintained. The opposition has no future while enemies of development and prosperity of the people are our nemesis, he added.

The SACM asserted the court decision is writing on the wall for the PMLN’s absconding leader and his cronies. That is why the PML-N members are incessantly speaking lies and their condition is quite deplorable, she added. It seems the PML-N leaders are finding it difficult to politically defend their corrupt masters, she added.

These people will remain a looter and the world has also witnessed who is the absconder, she said. The forgeries of the so-called Khadim-e- Aala are fully exposed before the public. Similarly, the politics of Maryam Safdar has also come to an end, she added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting at his office to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the investigations of the Johar Town blast.

In a meeting, the CM termed the Johar Town blast a test case for the law enforcement agencies and directed them to move forward in an organized manner. Every step should be taken for saving the life and property of the people as the police have an obligation to efficiently perform their duties, he stressed.

A report was presented before the meeting about the progress made in the investigations of the Johar Town blast. The CM expressed satisfaction and directed to employ scientific methods. He further directed to increase police patrolling adding that the law enforcement agencies should pull out all the stops to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

The terrorists playing with the lives of innocent people deserve exemplary punishment, he said and vowed that the facilitators, as well as the perpetrators of the crime, will not escape from the exemplary punishment.

Taking note of the terrorist attack on the FC patrolling team in Sibi, the CM also paid tributes to the five FC martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the beloved motherland. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and said the country is united against terrorists.