Pakistan fears fourth wave of Covid in July

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Friday warned of a fourth Covid-19 wave in Pakistan in July, urging the nation to follow SOPs to stay safe during the pandemic. The federal minister, who is also the chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said analyses of data has hinted at another wave of pandemic which can hit Pakistan if safety protocols are not implemented. “Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis in NCOC. In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” Asad Umar tweeted. “Please adhere to sop’s and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he added. Karachi recorded a coronavirus positivity ratio of 11.46%, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said Friday. The spokesperson said Karachi registered 404 cases, with an infection rate of 11.46%, while Hyderabad recorded 15 infections, taking its positivity ratio to 4.11%. The remaining districts of Sindh recorded 178 cases, translating into an infection rate of 2.02%, the spokesperson for the province’s health department said. The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 32,921 on Friday, with 1,052 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,013 people recovering from the disease. Forty-four patients died on Friday, 41 of them were under treatment in hospitals and three in their homes or respective quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.













