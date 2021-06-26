Pakistan enemies cannot succeed in malicious designs: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while condemning the terrorist attack on FC personnel in Sibi has said country enemies cannot succeed in their nefarious designs.

In a statement, he said those who sacrifice their lives for the sake of country are benefactors of the nation. The entire nation stands by the security forces in war against terrorism, he added. .

The Minister said such types of cowardly acts cannot sabotage the efforts of peace and security.

He said the security forces have rendered numerous sacrifices for restoration of peace and security.

The Information Minister said we equally share the grief of the families of martyrs. He prayed for higher ranks in Jannah for the departed souls and courage and fortitude for the bereaved families.