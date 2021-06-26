PRCS expands door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has expanded its recently launched campaign for door-to-door and mobile vaccination against Covid-19 virus in order to contain the spread of pandemic in the country.

As part of the initiative, door-to-door vaccination drive is in full swing in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA). PRCS volunteers as well as ambulances are engaged for vaccination of people at their doorsteps.

The initiative has been launched to facilitate such people who have got themselves registered but cannot go to designated vaccination facilities for any reasons.

PRCS has also signed an MoU with Department of Health, Government of AJK, for ‘Corona Free Kashmir Initiative’ under which eligible persons will be vaccinated through mobile vaccination units in different districts of the region. In another development, PRCS in collaboration with the Health Department of Government of Sindh and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has opened two mobile Covid-19 vaccination units in Karachi at Dolmen Mall and Lucky One Mall.

Besides this, PRCS is also establishing static vaccination centres at Hilal-e-Ahmer House in Clifton and Red Crescent Medical Centre Gurumandir. Preparations are also underway to establish vaccination centers at Pakistan Red Crescent Hospitals in different districts of Sindh, Baluchistan and Tribal areas. In a statement on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said the fight against Covid-19 pandemic has entered a decisive phase as fresh cases are on continuous decline due to stringent enforcement of safety guidelines by the government, coupled by people’s cooperation and a robust vaccination drive. He said the third wave of coronavirus was dangerous, more contagious and deadlier as compared to the first two spells, however the Covid-19 positivity ratio is now going down with each passing day. He said life has started coming back to normal in most parts of the country.\ Abrar ul Haq urged the people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest as the government has announced to allow walk-in facility for every individual eligible for vaccination in the country. He also cautioned the people continue to strictly follow health and safety guidelines in order to help the country defeat the disease.