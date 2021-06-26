Research scholars defend PhD theses at AWKUM

Research scholars Dr Syed Rooh Ullah Jan and Dr Fazlullah Khan have successfully defended their PhD theses at the Department of Computer Science, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM). Dr Syed’s thesis was titled “Energy-Efficient Data Aggregation Approaches for Cluster-Based Wireless Sensor Networks”, whereas Dr Fazlullah’s thesis was titled “A secured and Reliable Hybrid Automatic Repeat Request-Aided Cognitive Networking”. During their studies, the scholars published their work in high-profile journals of international standard. It is important to mention that they were supervised by Dr Mian Ahmad Jan. A graduate of University of Technology Sydney, Australia and University of Bradford, UK, Dr Jan has been actively involved in research activities over the past 9 years and has built a prolific research profile in Cybersecurity and Internet of Things. An awardee of multiple scholarships, Dr Jan has been editor of various prestigious journals and has organised reputed conferences, workshop and special sessions at international level. He has been editor of numerous well-known journals, awardee of multiple research grants and adjunct professor of numerous universities around the world. His academic excellence and his contributions towards research and innovation have propelled him a well-known figure among the Cybersecurity research community at international level.













