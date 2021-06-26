Gujranwala Civil administration to set up a park, remove garbage points on the sides of railway line

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala has decided to set up a beautiful public park at Rahwali East by removing garbage points on both sides of the railway line. The park will be set up in collaboration with locals and the cantonment board.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja decided to create a park by removing the garbage point to provide a clean environment to the people of Rahwali.

Assistant commissioner Shahid Abbas Jotta accompanied by Assistant Commissioner President Saria Haider visited the spot. He directed the concerned authorities to start work on emergency basis for the establishment of the park.

He directed the authorities to level the soil surface by adding more soil wherever the landscaping is needed. The cantonment board will plant grass, colorful flowering plants and shade trees in the park. Water will also be provided for timely irrigation of the plants. A fence will be constructed on all four sides to protect the park.