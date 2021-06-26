Jennifer Aniston recalls rude ‘Friends’ guest star who acted ‘above’ the show

Apparently, they weren’t all friends. While any fan worth their Central Perk mug can easily list off many of the stars to appear in guest roles on Friends, Jennifer Aniston recently revealed there’s one she remembers for all the wrong reasons. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the actress declined to name the person, but said it was a man. “It was as if they were just too above this,” she explained, “to be on a sitcom.”

She recalled how the network and producers would laugh during a network run-through, which apparently ticked off the guest. “This person was like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'” she re-enacted. “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude-this is not what we’re all about.'”

As Aniston further put it, “This is a wonderful, warm place to be and you’re coming into our home and just sh–ting on it.” It turns out the mystery man eventually acknowledged how he had acted and said sorry. “The funny thing is that male did apologize about their behaviour years later,” Aniston shared, “and just said, ‘I was just so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behaviour.'”

While she would not divulge the person’s name, Aniston did help narrow down the options. Was it Tom Selleck who famously played one of Monica’s love interests, Dr Richard Burke? Nope. How about Sean Penn, who popped up as Phoebe’s sister’s fiancé? Not him either. Guess all we can say is: Internet sleuths, get to work!