Burak Ozcivit more popular than Engin Altan Duzyatan on Instagram

Turkish actor Burak O?zc?ivit rose to global fame for his role as Osman in hit TV series “Kurukus: Osman”.

The actor plays the lead role in the series which is sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul”.

His popularity continued to grow online as his character evolved in the season one and two of the historical TV series.

Burak is now followed by 18.1 million people on Instagram as the second season of the series comes to an end.

The actor is more popular on Instagram than Engin Altan, the actor who played Ertugrul. Engin is followed by over 4.4 million people on the Facebook-owned platform. “Kurulus: Osman”, which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is set to return for the third season.