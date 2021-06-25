Pakistan weightlifter Talha Talib to take part in Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan’s weightlifter Talha Talib has qualified for this year’s Tokyo Olympics. The Gujranwala-based Talha has qualified for the mega event on the basis of ‘Invitational Quota’. He will be in action for Pakistan in the 67-kilogram weight category. Talha bagged bronze medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in 2021. Talha is four-time national champion. He bagged gold medal in the 2019 SAF Games while he also won bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has congratulated Talha for securing an Olympic berth for the first time. Arif praised the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation and Talha’s parents for their efforts and support to achieve this milestone. “It indeed is a great honour for the athlete to be part of the Olympic Games and to stand amongst the finest athletes of the world showcasing their performance,” Arif said. With Talha’s inclusion, Pakistan athletes have earned participation in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting, swimming and weightlifting events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.













