PCB announces tour itinerary Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad off to England

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the programme of national team’s England tour during which the tourists will play three one-day internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad left to Birmingham on Friday on a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi. From Birmingham, the Pakistan contingent will go to Derby, where they will spend three days in room isolation before resuming their training sessions from Monday (June 28). During their stay at an isolation facility in Derby, the Pakistan side will also play two 50-overs-a-side intra-squad practice matches and will head to Cardiff on July 6 where the first ODI will be played on July 8.

Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq will hold a virtual media conference on June 27. From June 28 to 30, the team will hold a training session and on July 1 they will feature in an intra-squad 50-overs-a-side practice match. After a rest on July 2, the second intra-squad match will be played the next day. On July 4 and 5, training sessions for the Pakistan squad will be held. Next day the squad will travel to Cardiff for the first ODI.

Squads:

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir

Tour itinerary:

June 25: Departure for Derby

July 6: Arrival in Cardiff

July 8: First ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 10: Second ODI, Lord’s, London

July 13: Third ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 16: First T20 International, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 18: Second T20 International, Headingley, Leeds

July 20: Third T20 International, Old Trafford, Manchester.