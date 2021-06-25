Edb Board apprised of steps being taken by Millat Tractors for future technologies and export acceleration

The EDB Board of Management held its 47th meeting on 18.6.2021 at Millat Tractors Limited Lahore, under the chair of Mr. Almas Haider Chairman EDB, to review the engineering industry performance. The meeting was hosted by Mr. Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group.

The board also toured Millat Tractors factory to examine its production facilities and appreciated the company’s future plans relating to green engines, new tractor models, energy conservation and export initiatives.

The Chairman EDB inaugurated Millat’s one-megawatt solar project besides witnessing the ceremony of delivering 2000th export tractor. It is worth-mentioning that the company has been successful in increasing its exports by 135% over the last year amounting to USD 20 million which comprises of tractors, engines and spare parts.

Government officials including Mr. Almas Haider (Chairman EDB), Syed Raza Abbas (CEO EDB), representatives of ministries of Industries & Production, Science & Technology, Defense Production, Federal Board of Revenue and prominent industrialists, including Mr. Saqib H. Sherazi (CEO Atlas Honda), S M Irfan Aqueel (CEO MTL), Syed Nabeel Hashmi (CEO Thermosol Industries), Mr. Khawar Rafiq Sheikh (Chairman Rafiq Engineering), Mr. Muhammad Faisal Afzal (CEO Super Asia) and Engr. Khawar Anwar Khawaja (CEO Grays) attended the meeting.

The Chairman EDB emphasized on the need to explore export opportunities and adored the achievement of Millat Tractors.