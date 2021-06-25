Cryptos except Doge struggle; Bitcoin falls below $33,000

The prices of major cryptocurrencies, except Dogecoin, remained on a downward slide on Friday, with the capitalisation of the crypto market decreased by 3.30 percent to reach $1.37 trillion as of 14:40 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, slipped to $32,984 after shedding 2.92 percent. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $618 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price shed 5.59 percent to reach $1,857. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $216 billion.

Similarly, XRP shed 2.23 percent to reach $0.636. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $63.6 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.30 with a 3.18 percent gain in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $41.9 billion with this increase. However, Dogecoin (Doge) gained 6.18 percent to reach $0.253. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $32.9 billion.

According to analysts, dogecoin price suffered a steep drop on June 21, printing a large red candle that erased any hope of reversing a period of under-performance. However, Dogecoin has since recovered from the harsh decline, a confirmation of accelerating interest from the bulls. Now, Dogecoin price appears to be in recovery, printing its fourth consecutive green candle on the daily chart, likely fuelled by positive sentiment as Doge developers introduce a new upgrade for the network.

Doge has managed to surge above the declining resistance trend line that has trapped the meme coin for almost a month, as well as above the 38.2 percent Fibonacci extension level at $0.271. Investors should also note that Dogecoin price has also rallied above the 100-day SMA, however, only a daily close above this level would confirm further fuel to the upside. The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) also printed a buy signal on the June 24 candle, adding credence to the bullish thesis. Dogecoin price must continue to trade above the 100-day SMA and the diagonal trend line to raise the probability of DOGE reaching the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $0.305. If this next target is reached and held onto as support, bigger aspirations toward the 50-day SMA should not be voided for the canine-themed coin.