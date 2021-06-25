President urges world to take notice of illegal sale of uranium in India

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the international community to take serious note of recent incidents of illegal selling of Uranium in black market in India as such radioactive material can fall into wrong hands endangering human lives and security of the nations.

He deplored that such an important incident had been ignored in the international media.

The President made these remarks during an interactive session with the military officers from 12 foreign countries, currently undergoing National Security Workshop Course at the National Defence University, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that it would not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

Addressing the participants of the course, he highlighted Pakistan’s success story against the war on terror, saying the country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies had successfully defeated terrorism.

He stated that Pakistan had paid heavy cost while fighting the war on terror as it lost over 70,000 people, besides suffering economic losses to the tune of around US $150 billion.

He informed the participants that Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan as it would be the major beneficiary of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The President added that Pakistan was the biggest sufferer of the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan that adversely affected its economy as well as security of the country.

He said that Pakistan, from the very beginning, had advocated for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan imbroglio as war was no solution to any dispute that increased human sufferings and miseries.

The President briefed the participants about the achievements of the country, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a compassionate and smart decision by not enforcing total lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided emergency cash relief, under the Ehsaas Program, to over 15 million families to save them from poverty and hunger.

He went on to say that Pakistan successfully handled the pandemic due to the cooperation of religious leaders and media as well as the entire nation which showed exemplary discipline during the pandemic.

The President apprised that Pakistan was moving in the right direction and was poised to become a geo-economic hub of the region by utilizing its special geo-economic location to boost regional trade and encourage economic integration.

He said that Pakistan was focusing on the development of IT sector and taking practical measures and training its youth to enhance IT exports.

He stated that his country was closely working with China to promote regional connectivity and economic cooperation among countries of the region.

Replying to questions of the participants, the President said that Pakistan would not permit USA to use its bases against the brotherly country (Afghanistan).

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and consolidate economic, political and cultural relations with all friendly countries, particularly countries of the region.

The participants lauded the hospitality extended by the government during their stay in Pakistan.

They appreciated the social and economic achievements of the government, particularly the successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.