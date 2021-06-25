LHC rejects written apology of SP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday again rejected a written apology of SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti over misleading the court in a land grab case.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by a citizen against the police’s illegal occupation of his land.

SP Operations Sadar Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings and tendered an unconditional apology.

However, the chief justice again rejected the apology and remarked that the apology would be accepted after the SP admitted his mistake. He observed that the SP made a false statement in court but was still hesitant to accept it.

At this, a counsel for the petitioner sought permission to make an amendment in the written apology.

Subsequently, while allowing the request, the chief justice adjourned further hearing till June 29 and summoned the SP on the next hearing.

The other day, the chief justice had lashed out at the SP for misleading the court in the matter and also admonished Township SHO Akmal Khalid for visiting the petitioner at his residence apparently to harass him.