ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has exposed the government’s incompetence over the mismanagement that had created a shortage of electricity and gas in the country.

Shehbaz said the PTI government’s incompetence and corruption in this sector are unprecedented. He said because of this the nation is faced with extensive load-shedding of gas and electricity. He said during the Nawaz Sharif government a thorough system was created to ensure uninterrupted supply is f gas and electricity to domestic and industrial users.

He pointed out that lady year the Finsbury was offered $4 per mmbtu gas during covid19 surge but the PTI government refused to buy it but bought the same gas at twice the cost. He said the government lied to the people that short-term deals were not available, which was incomprehensible. The country had to pay 20 percent in furnace oil costs due to this, he said. This government ran power plants on 3 times more expensive fuels which led to an exponential increase in circular debt.

Shehbaz said the PMLN government bought 80 percent cheaper gas during its tenure in government when the country was going through billions of losses due to a shortage of electricity and gas. People, industry, and exports were in deep water, but PMLN rescued the nation from this crisis.

“The PTI government continuously lied that PMLN’s decision to get into long-term agreements was wrong. They said the gas shortage was only for 6 months of winters. But as the nation can see, the country is faced with severe shortages at the peak of summer. Now, this government is eating its own words saying long-term agreements are needed. Who is responsible for this blunder?”, he questioned.

He said PMLN established 2 LNG terminals that were operating at full capacity. Had they been run properly by this government there would have been no gas and electricity crisis. PMLN had even curated five investors for a 3rd LNG terminal, including World top Axion Mobil. But the PTI government’s incompetence forced them away, he said. In 3 years they couldn’t even set up 1 terminal he said.

The PMLN President reminded that PMLN did the pact of North-South Gas Pipeline with Russia which currently was in cold storage. With the help of this pipeline 14 cargoes could be brought within 1 month. This government is only able to utilize 10 to 12 cargoes.

He pointed out that while the entire country is marred by gas and electricity shortages, Karachi is the worst hit. How would exporters meet their targets without gas and electricity and how would the economy flourish, he questioned.

Shehbaz said PTI’s performance in the energy sector can only be described as a taking of incompetence, greed, and corruption.