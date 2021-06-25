PSX loses 359 points to close at 47,603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday, losing 359.18 points, with a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 47,603.36 points against 47,962.54 points on the last working day.

A total of 761,422,367 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 638,843,404 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.749 billion against Rs16.375 billion the previous day.

As many as 402 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gain and 229 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 142,179,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.95, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 53,809,000, and price per share of Rs12.15 and Pace (Pak) Ltd with a volume of 45,159,000 and price per share of Rs6.85.

Pakistan Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs58.14 per share, closing at Rs900. Nestle Pakistan was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 55, closing at Rs5815.

Saphire Tex recorded a maximum decrease of Rs37.50 per share, closing at Rs872.50 followed by Abbott Lab, the share prices of which decreased by Rs27.56 per share, closing at Rs752.44.