Chief of TTP killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN: The Chief of Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud has been killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.

According to sources Mufti Noor was among the key leaders of the banned organization. He was killed along with his boy guard Inqalabi Mehsud.

He was reportedly hiding in Afghanistan after an operation commenced in the tribal areas. His death was confirmed by reliable Afghan sources.

The TTP leader was declared a global terrorist by the United Nations on July 16 2020.

After the killing of Mullah Fazlullah by a US drone attack in June 2018, Mufti Noor was declared the leader of the TTP.

TTP has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks across Pakistan including attacks targeting the Pakistani security forces in North Waziristan in July 2019 and against Pakistni soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August 2019. These attacks were carried out under Noor Wali Mehsud’s leadership.

The US forces targeted Mullah Fazlullah in a counterterrorism strike on June 14, in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province.

It was not confirmed by the US officials if the strike was successful, however the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed his death to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief of Army Staff through phone calls.