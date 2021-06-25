Youth policy paper presented in Islamabad, 21 representatives attend

ISLAMABAD: MNA Shandana Gulzar at a National Youth Caucus organized by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said that she is very proud of the Youth Policy Paper which is a brilliant document and a valuable asset for policymakers, and says she is pleased that the youth in Pakistan is stepping up to participate in the political process.

She said that the policy document distilled from over 20 meetings across Pakistan and was brilliant, well-presented, and a valuable asset for policymakers when it comes to youth issues.

The two-day event was attended by 21 youth representatives from across Pakistan, and held in Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

Over the last year, the CRSS has conducted caucus meetings with the youth from every corner of Pakistan, including all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

“Youth is our treasure and we need to know what has not been done to utilize their full potential,” said Gulzar. She encouraged youngsters that they must learn to appreciate themselves and brush up on their managerial and communication skills.

“There is an absence of critical thinking and responsible behavior in our society. We must not always rely on the government to take action,” said Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director CRSS.

He insisted that young people today need to separate facts from opinions, and the objective truth from rampant misinformation/disinformation to ably participate in the political process.

Prominent industry experts delivered lectures on how multiculturalism, plurality, and awareness of the rights regime helps better understand political divides, and aids in better political engagement by youth.

“Youth are our future and we have many examples where Insaafians like Murad Saeed and Shahid Khattak, who have come up through the ranks, having engaged in the political process as young as fifteen. Pakistan’s youth must actively engage in the political process, and the impetus must come from within.”