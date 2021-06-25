Pakistan not waiting for Joe Biden’s call: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser, said that if US President Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to Pakistan, “good luck,” since Pakistan isn’t waiting for him to call.

In an interview with Geo News, the national security advisor voiced worry about the present state of affairs in Afghanistan, stating, “It is not good.”

Yusuf was replying to a query regarding the prime minister’s recent remarks during an interview with a US television station. Since taking office, US President Joe Biden has not talked to Prime Minister Khan, according to Khan.

“He is welcome to contact me whenever he gets the opportunity. He definitely has other interests right now “He’d informed Jonathan Swan of Axios about it.

Yusuf also bemoaned a lack of cooperation between Pakistani and US authorities on Afghanistan, claiming that news of foreign military withdrawals came through the media.

“We don’t want anyone to disrespect the United States,” he added, “but if the finger is thrown at Pakistan, we will retaliate.”

According to Yusuf, Pakistan’s prime minister believes that a military solution in Afghanistan is not feasible, and that if that advise had been followed, things would have been quite different.

“Everyone wants the country to be stable,” he added.

The NSA said the US should include important topics such as trade, commerce and Afghanistan in a bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.

He said India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, adding that Islamabad has already provided proofs to back its claim.