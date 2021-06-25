Verdict on Pakistan to be released by FATF today

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will publish its verdict on whether or not Pakistan should be removed from the grey list today.

Since June 21, the FATF has been having a virtual session in Paris, which will end today, June 25. According to sources, the task force looked over the Asia Pacific Group’s report on Pakistan’s compliance with the watchdog’s recommendations.

On June 23, the FATF held a meeting to discuss whether Pakistan should remain on the grey list.

At 5:30 p.m. today, a news conference will be held to announce the decision.

‘No justification to keep Pakistan on grey list’

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed there was no longer any need to put Pakistan on the grey list because the nation has completed 26 of the FATF’s 27 action items.

Pakistan’s foreign minister stated in a statement released two days after the FATF’s five-day virtual conference in Paris began that the country has met the anti-money laundering watchdog’s highest technical standards.

Qureshi has accused India of attempting to exploit the conference for political reasons, claiming that New Delhi has been spreading anti-Pakistan propaganda for years.

He stated, “Pakistan has made serious efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.”

He had stated that Pakistan “inherited” the FATF grey-listing problem from the previous administration, but that the current government has worked hard to get the country out of it.

The world was appreciating Pakistan’s efforts in implementing the FATF Action Plan, according to the foreign minister.

Pakistan has taken actions such as enacting strong anti-money laundering legislation, seizing assets, and initiating charges against prohibited organisations.

As a result, Pakistan’s money laundering and terror funding ratings were upgraded by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering. Furthermore, the Pakistan European Union Joint Commission praised Pakistan’s efforts in implementing FATF recommendations.

Pakistan will stay on the grey list until June, according to the FATF, which says the nation is under “enhanced scrutiny” when it comes to terror funding.

During a three-day virtual conference, the watchdog assessed Pakistan’s efforts to combat terror financing.

While the FATF recognises Pakistan’s counterterrorism achievements, President Dr Marcus Pleyer stated that the country still has some major flaws that need to be addressed.

“Three of the action plan’s 27 conditions have yet to be addressed,” he had stated. “I applaud Pakistan’s efforts, and three of the six duties it had to fulfil had been completed, but the other three in terms of terror funding require significant attention.”