Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar



Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will open its office in Peshawar next month to facilitate business and investment initiatives in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting between KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra and CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan here on Friday in which various business related issues were discussed.

Taimur Jhagra said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange office in Peshawar would be operational from next month, adding that the province has taken steps for ease of doing business and lucrative investment opportunities.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, new opportunities are being provided to investors and the business community.

He said that investors and major companies from all over the country would be invited to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that a round table conference will be held with investors and the business community to boost investment in the province. KP finance department constitutes the core committee for coordination with PSX.

Finance Department has constituted core committee under Chairmanship of Minister Finance Taimur Jhagra for purpose of coordination and collaboration between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX in order to execute various initiatives for uplift of business and investor communities in KP and throughout the country.

The members of the core committee are chairman PSX, Chief executive officer PSX, Additional Secretary ( Budget), Budget Officer (Funds/loan), representative from the board of directors, Maleeha Bangash, financial management expert, PSX and Usman Khan, Intervention Manager, Sustainable Energy and Economic Development.