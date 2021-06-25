Peace, stability in world hinges on resolution of long pending issues: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region that could only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Germany, called on Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas. Special Representative for Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations. The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries. Later on, the COAS also visited Command and Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on “Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective”. During the address, COAS apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats.

Focusing on Covid-19 pandemic, the COAS said that Pakistan’s government along with other state institutions is doing its best to counter the challenges faced by the country.

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, the COAS was received by Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany Major General Oliver Kohl.

Separately, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday emphasised that they must keep abreast with the emerging technology and should make endeavor to deal with the complex and dynamic security environment of the world. The Naval Chief visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the course participants of National Security and War Course, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

While addressing the course participants, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi reiterated that jointness remained central concept to the modern concept of military operations as no military force could achieve success in today’s warfare single handedly. While focusing on the threat milieu the Admiral dwelled on the various initiatives and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy in line with his vision of projecting Pakistan Navy as a formidable regional maritime power with global outlook.