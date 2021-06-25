Zardari lands in Lahore with Ambitious Plans

Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is playing smart politics while sitting in Lahore by holding open and secret meetings with leaders of various political parties.

Sources privy to the developments told this correspondent that Mr Zardari who had two secret meetings with Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), during his meeting with present Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had put two options to change CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“Mr Zardari told Speaker Elahi that he had got consent from Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif to bring vote of no confidence against CM Buzdar and pitch his son and leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for the CM slot,” said sources, adding, “to this Ch Pervez Elahi categorically regretted saying the Sharif family has not been nice to them and after all this we cannot have cordial relations with them and above all, Pervez Elahi said, “I cannot sit in the House as Speaker where a ‘Young Sharif’ is sitting as Chief Minister.”

The sources said after getting a straight No for the name of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Mr Zardari adamant to change Chief Minister Punjab told Pervez Elahi, that he (Mr Zardari) has two secret meetings with JKT who is currently heading the PTI dissident group, and wants to bring the new CM from his (JKT) group hailing from South Punjab and the PMLQ should support this move and work on it by finding the right candidate.

“Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi told Mr Zardari that if PPP can play its cards it’s up to them (PPP) but PMLQ would not be part of this game plan,” the sources said.

The sources said, Mr Zardari is trying his best to regain strength for PPP in Punjab and this is the reason he (Mr Zardari) is meeting various political leaders that also include those who were earlier loyal members of PPP but due to some misunderstandings had left party. “Mr Zardari, in order to prove his metal in Punjab is trying his best to bring vote of no confidence against Mr Buzdar as this will be considered as test case for future politics of PPP in Punjab.”