Khawaja Asif released from prison on bail

A day after the Lahore High Court granted bail to PML-N leader Khawja Asif in assets beyond means case the jail authorities released him from prison on Thursday.

A division bench of the Lahore High Court, comprising Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi has granted bail to Asif on June 23,2021 and issued his release order from jail upon the submission of a bail bond worth Rs10 million.

“The instant petition is accepted and the petitioner is admitted to post-arrest bail subject to his furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs10 million with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court,” said the short court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

NAB’s prosecution team had failed to satisfy the two-judge bench on several queries during the concluding hearing of Asif’s bail petition. Arguments on the PML-N leader’s bail application were completed in three days.

An accountability court issued Asif’s release order on Thursday, after the submission of bail bonds worth Rs10 million, which were delivered to the superintendent of Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

“Bail bonds have been accepted. Therefore, you are hereby directed to release him from judicial custody if not required in any other case/reference,” said the release order.

Asif’s counsel Haider Rasul Mirza said the PML-N leader was released from Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital by prison authorities upon completing their investigation of the release order.

Khawaja Asif had been shifted to the hospital from jail on March 11 due to a hernia and was undergoing treatment since then.

NAB had arrested Asif in Islamabad on Dec 29, 2020, and later shifted him to Lahore where he was under physical remand till Jan 22. Since then he was under judicial remand till his release today. The former minister is a sitting MNA of the PML-N from NA-73, Sialkot.