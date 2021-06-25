Graft reference against Zardari, others adjourned till July 8

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others till July 8. A cross-examination of witnesses in the mega money laundering reference was also continued by the defence lawyer during the hearing. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari and his sister on their lawyers’ request. Defence lawyers Farooq H Naek, Arshad Tabriz and Ehsan Qureshi, and NAB witnesses Mohammad Naeem and Manager Summit Bank Mehrooz Akhtar appeared before the court. The defense counsel Farooq H Naek cross-examined the witness Muhammad Naeem, after which the court directed another witness Mehrooz Akhtar to appear on the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till July 8.













