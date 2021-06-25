Buzdar serves Rs 250 mln defamation notice to Azma Bokhari

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has served a Rs 250 million defamation notice to spokesperson PML-N Punjab Azma Zahid Bokhari for a defamatory video statement alleging corruption and dishonesty.

The notice, issued through his legal advisor Barrister Obaid Ullah here on Thursday, said that Mrs. Azma Zahid Bokhari levelled false and frivolous allegations against Sardar Usman Buzdar which also involved Principal Secretary Tahir Khurshid – an upright senior civil servant with an unblemished service record.

The notice stated that MPA Azma Bokhari, during a press conference on June 21, 2021,alleged that Tahir Khurshid made all postings and transfers of civil servants in return for money at the behest of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar made all postings and transfers on merit, adding that all appointments are given to the most suited officers by the Chief Minister as appointing authority according to his independent mind.

The notice said that the allegations were figments of her fertile yet depraved imagination as these were not supported by proof or evidence. It said she was liable to be prosecuted under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 for her defamatory video as well. It demanded an unequivocal apology from Azma Zahid Bokhari within 14 days of the receipt of the legal notice failing which she will have to pay Rs 250 million in damages, besides legal proceedings in a court of law.