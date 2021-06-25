QAU organises seminar on self-assessment report writing

Quality Enhancement Cell, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad organized a seminar to highlight various parameters of self-assessment, evaluation of different degree programs, and writing reports of institutional assessment. The objective of the seminar was to understand the overall performance of the academic institutes.

The seminar convened by Chairman QAU self-assessment committee Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Prof. Dr. Jamil Aslam, Director QEC, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, and In-charge QEC of affiliated colleges Dr. Asif Jamal.

Some thirty nominated program team members from QAU faculty and Chairman Liaison committee Prof. Naeem Dar along with nineteen QEC members from the affiliated colleges participated in the seminar.

While addressing the audience, Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali provided a brief introduction of the self-assessment process and its role in the progress of academic institutes both in terms of national and international perspectives.

Mr. Fayyaz Khan, Director QEC highlighted the concept of self-assessment, its importance in enhancing learning outcomes, and the development of vibrant academic institutes. He also explained the responsibilities of program team members and assessment team, specifically data collection and writing self-assessment reports.

The participants showed a deep interest in the seminar and asked various relevant questions regarding institutional performance evaluation, the role of self-assessment exercise in improving curriculum, modernization of the academic programs, student services, achieving learning objective, and institutional ranking.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University appreciated the effort of the quality enhancement cell for organizing the seminar and extended full support to improve quality education and research at QAU. “Being a growing economy, Pakistan needs to adopt new methods of self-assessment and quality education in order to shape a better and prosperous future” said the Vice-Chancellor. He also mentioned that the implementation of self-assessment at institutional levels could be very helpful to improve the quality, marketability, and global ranking of our academic institutes and degree programs.