Federal govt has mortgaged Pakistan to the IMF: Dharejo

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Federal Government of PTI has mortgaged Pakistan to IMF due to its incompetence and PTI is really proving tsunami to the country. Instead of progress, destruction is taking place in every sector. The country is sinking into debt. He said this while talking to media persons before the Sindh Assembly session today. He said that Federal Government had mortgaged Pakistan to the IMF while the PTI government seemed to have failed in every field. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, ‘ Federal government is now mortgaging highways and motorways. This is a worrying situation. The PPP opposes mortgaging major highways ‘. He said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already rightly said about Imran Khan that he would prove to be a failed ruler. Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption a/& Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the federal government has completely drowned the economy. The wrong policies of PTI have destroyed the country. He said that as a result of wrong policies of the present federal government, the incoming government would face difficult situations.













