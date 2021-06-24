Johar Town blast suspect apprehended from Lahore airport

Intelligence agencies on Thursday arrested a man from the Lahore airport on the suspicion of his involvement in the Johar Town blast,said police. The suspect was asked to get off a Karachi-bound flight a few minutes before departure, the police claimed, adding that he has been taken to an undisclosed location for further investigation. Meanwhile, the vehicle which had been used in the bomb blast has also been identified. As per security forces, when the vehicle was searched at the time of entering the city via motorway, no explosives were found at that time, hence an investigation regarding when the explosives were loaded onto the vehicle is underway. It was also revealed that the vehicle used in the blast had been stolen in 2010, and a first information report (FIR) regarding the snatched vehicle was registered at a police station in Gujranwala.













