Rupee recovers 85 paisas to push dollar to Rs157.68

Pakistan rupee ended a losing streak against the US dollar after four straight sessions on Thursday and gained 85 paisas (+0.54 percent) in the interbank. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs158.53 and closed at Rs157.68. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at Rs158/159. Pakistani rupee shed Rs0.79 against the US dollar during the last four. However, the local unit has gained Rs10.36 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs2.21 in 2021. The currency experts said that the market has sufficient supply of the foreign currency that helped the rupee recover. They said that the rupee witnessed a continuous decline against the dollar during this week owing to demand for imports and corporate payments.













