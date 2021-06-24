My engagement to Ali Ansari came as a surprise: Saboor

Saboor Aly has opened up about her engagement to fellow TV actor Ali Ansari, saying that it was just as surprising for the two of them as it was for their fans.

Saboor, who appeared on a local talk show with Ali just weeks before their engagement, shared with BBC Urdu that the two weren’t planning on anything even then.

“Mariam has always been a good friend of mine and she would talk about how she’s looking for a good girl for her brother and I would suggest eligible girls to him. I would suggest girls to consider him,” recalled Saboor with a laugh. The ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ actor went on to share how Mariam then started asking her to consider Ali, saying how he was “a very nice person and anyone who ends up with him would be very lucky.” However, Saboor did not give it much thought until sister Sajal Aly and Mariam had a talk about Ali and her. “They asked us to talk to each other and see where it goes,” shared Saboor.

“When we started talking, I made it clear that I don’t want to prolong the talking stage and that if there had to be something, I’d want it to happen right away. I thought it would fizzle out after I said that but everything happened very quickly from there on,” she said.

Saboor didn’t even have anything to wear on her bat pakki event, sharing that both Ali and she had to manage things in just a day. “Even when Ali was on his way with his family, I asked him if he was sure I was so scared but now I feel very lucky!” she gushed.

The couple announced their engagement just last month in May, taking to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate ceremony. “With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person,” wrote Saboor.