Jahangir Khan says Humayun Saeed should play him in his biopic

Former squash champion Jahangir Khan has expressed his desire for Humayun Saeed to portray him if he ever gets a biopic made about his life.

Appearing on a talk show on a local news outlet, Khan was given a list of actors and asked who he would choose to play him if a biopic about his extraordinary life was made. The list included Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Sheheryar Munawwar, and the evergreen Humayun Saeed.

Interestingly, the legendary Khan chose Saeed as his ideal choice to play him.

Jahangir Khan also stressed the importance of disseminating more motivational and inspiring content for the youth who, according to him, “don’t have the motivational content that they can follow.”

“We have a lot of bygone legends and top personalities who we should be making content about. We should use their achievements for good,” said Jahangir Khan.