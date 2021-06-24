IT Minister for provision of quality cellular services in AJK, GB

ISLAMABAD: Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday congratulated the masses of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on the completion of the process of cellular license renewal.

Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has renewed the licenses of Telenor Pakistan, Ufone, and Jazz for 15 years to operate in AJK and GB.

“We hope that quality cellular services will be provided to masses of AJK and GB,” he said in a statement.

The minister for IT also congratulated the CEOs of Telenor, Ufone, and Jazz on the renewal of licenses. He also emphasised upon provision of quality cellular services in AJK and GB.

He said that people of both urban and rural areas have equal rights for having mobile phones and broadband services.

He said that the process for the auctioning of additional spectrum for Azad Kashmir and GB would be completed soon.