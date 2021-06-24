Roof collapse leaves two injured in Pasrur

SIALKOT: As many as five persons of a Christian family were injured seriously, as the muddy roof of their room suddenly collapsed during heavy rain in village Sodiyaanwala, Pasrur tehsil here today.

The family was sleeping there when the roof caved in injuring seriously Naseem Bibi(60), Saira Maseeh(17), Inderyas Maseeh (19), Liaqat Maseeh (65), and Suneel Maseeh (5 years old).

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 pulled the injured out of the debris and shifted them to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition.