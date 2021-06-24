PSX gains 61 points to close at 47,962 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 61.84 points, with a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 47,962.54 points against 47,900.70 points on the last working day.

A total of 638,843,404 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 619,119,613 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.375 billion against Rs18.646 billion the previous day.

As many as 421 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gain and 187 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 97,547,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.86, Pace (Pak) Ltd with a volume of 35,667,000, and price per share of Rs5.85 and Silk Bank Ltd with the volume of 33,773,500 and price per share of Rs1.92.

Island Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs55 per share, closing at Rs2400 Hinopak Motor was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 37.16, closing at Rs532.72.

Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs9400 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which decreased by Rs32.50 per share, closing at Rs767.50.