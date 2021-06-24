Asad Umer urges WHO to decide an acceptable vaccine for international travel

ISLAMABAD: The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umer urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to take decision on vaccine acceptability on Thursday.

He posted on social media and said:

“Vaccine acceptability decisions have to be taken by a global institution like WHO. Each country deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country is creating chaos. The health & well being of world citizens cannot become hostage to global geo strategic rivalries”

Most of the vaccines being administered to the people of Pakistan are Chinese, apart from AstraZeneca which arrived through Covax.

Countries including Saudi Arabia do not accept the Chinese vaccine. Sinopharm has been registered by the WHO.