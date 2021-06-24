ACCA and P@SHA to join hands in promoting Pakistan as a knowledge economy

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between P@SHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES), Pakistan’s sole representative trade body for the IT & ITES sector, and ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the world’s leading body for professional accountants. Both organizations have committed to work together towards accelerating Pakistan’s inclusive economic growth through the development of technology eco-system and digital acceleration.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Islamabad, Head of ACCA Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam, shared:

“We are really excited to partner with P@SHA to jointly promote technology development and digital acceleration of Pakistan into a knowledge economy and hub of shared services, making IT & ITES (including AI, Data Science, Blockchain, Fintech, Robotics process automation, Finance & Accounting, etc.) the top contributor to Pakistan’s exports and job creation.

The key focus would remain to super connect the innovation value chain for the development of human capital and branding of Pakistan amongst globally recognized knowledge economies. This will amplify our contribution towards a better, fairer, more sustainable future for all.”

Sharing the details of the MoU, Barkan Saeed, Chairman, P@SHA, said: “P@SHA, as the functional trade association for IT industry in Pakistan, continues to co-create policies and environment that help upskill the youth of Pakistan and enable sustainable IT industry growth (locally and internationally). With growing local and global influence, P@SHA’s collaboration with ACCA aims to develop future-ready human capital, infrastructure, and connectivity through STZs, entrepreneurship, investment opportunities, policies/ regulations intervention, and integrated joint research on the digital transformation ecosystem. Other areas include mentorship and development of finance talent in P@SHA member organizations”.