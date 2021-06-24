Maryam Aurangzeb terms the budget as ‘Zakoota Jin Budget’

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb termed the budget Zakoota Jin.

She said that the government’s Zakoota jinn ate sugar, flour, medicine, the same jinn who attacked the parliament, shot at the journalists, Zakoota jinn is chewing the bones of the system, the jinn of ego does not allow the system to run.

Speaking in the House, Maryam Aurangzeb said that Zaokota Jin imposed a tax on government medical bills, Zakoota Jin imposed a tax on milk and levied on petrol.

She said that Imran Khan is corrupt, liar, and incompetent. All these are Zakota’s achievements.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the chairman of the National Commission for Child Rights could not be appointed, the chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights could not be appointed, the chairman of the National Commission for Women Rights could not be appointed.

She said that the opposition was going through a stinking sieve of accountability, adding that the case of Shahbaz Sharif going to FIA was proof of NAB’s failure.