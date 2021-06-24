Vidyut Jammwal to act in Hollywood

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has been signed by a well-known agency that has managed action heroes such as Micheal Jai White, Dolph Lundgren, and Tony Jaa.

Last year, through X-Ray By Vidyut, he talked with many different action stars from different countries.

Vidyut has plans to set India on the map through his work. Sources claim that the Khuda Haafiz actor and martial artist is in talks with producers from Hollywood for his production house.

Jammwal had started his production house with the name Action Hero Films recently this year.