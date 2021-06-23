Senate unanimously demands restoration of pre-Aug 5 status of IIOJK

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Indian illegal actions against the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution was tabled by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur which was unanimously adopted by the Upper House.

“The Senate of Pakistan takes strong notice of the fact that the fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi has called an All-Parties Conference of leaders hailing from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 24th June, 2021, to take up the post 5th August, 2019 scenario in IIOJK. Now, therefore, be it resolved that this House reiterates its strongest condemnation of the Indian government’s illegal actions against the oppressed people of IIOJK on and after 5th August, 2019,” the resolution passed by the House said.

It called upon India to enable the people of Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. It demanded the reversion to the pre-August 5, 2019, status of IIOJK by ending the annexation. It asked to immediately release all political prisoners in IIOJK and immediate cessation of attempts to change the demographic balance in the valley by trying to convert the majority into minority. The Upper House saluted the Kashmiri people’s valiant resistance to oppression and their heroic struggle and sacrifices for freedom.

Separately, the Upper House unanimously passed Pakistan Arms (Amendments) Bill, 2021. The bill was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to further amend the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (The Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, senators of treasury and opposition benches in the Upper House on Wednesday continued debate on the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The treasury benches appreciated the government for presenting pro-people and business friendly budget, while the opposition lawmakers criticized that no relief was given to the masses.

Resuming budget debate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for presenting pro-poor budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. He said despite Covid-19 pandemic, the government has made record achievements and recovered the country economy. He said that country’s exports, foreign remittances and foreign exchanges reserves also recorded upward trends due to the prudent policies of the government. He said that previous government had placed landmines for PTI government which were successfully removed and economy was on put back on right track.

Senator Mohsin severely criticized the previous governments for destroying country institutions and various sectors including health, education, trade and economy. He said that lawmakers should use their status for the welfare of the nation, instead of criticizing budget for the sake of speeches in the house. He said that previous government had installed the world expensive power plants and caused huge losses to the national exchequer.

Participating in the budget debate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that when PTI came to power, the country was facing serious economic difficulties and challenges. He said the present government first mission was to recover the economy of the country. He said that the economy was on upward trajectory due to the pro-active policies of the present government.