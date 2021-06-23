Azizur Rehman, seminary student undergo medical examination: police

The suspect in the seminary sexual assault case, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, and the student, Sabir Shah, had undergone a medical examination on Thursday, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Aziz ur Rehman and Sabir Shah underwent a medical examination at Punjab Forensics Agency and the report of it would be handed over to police in the next couple of days.

The authorities have also saved the DNA of the suspect in its database. The seminary teacher is currently on a four-day physical remand and will be presented before the court on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mufti Aziz ur Rehman had confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.

On Sunday, Punjab police announced the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son, who is also blamed for threatening the victim.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman during police interrogation verified the contents of the video showing him and a student named Sabir Shah and said that it was filmed by the latter. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him help in clearing the exams,” he said.

The cleric said that he was scared after the video got viral on social media and his sons threatened the student to stop him from speaking to anyone else.

“I released a video clarifying my position as I do not want to leave the seminary,” he revealed and added that he was asked to leave the seminary prior to his video statement.