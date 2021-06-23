British State Minister calls on Governor Punjab

The British Minister of State for South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmad called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and hailed Pakistan’s role for world peace, besides efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

During a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday Pak-UK relations, Afghan Peace Process, war against terrorism, COVID-19 situation and matters of mutual interest, besides Kashmir and Palestine issues came under discussion. British High Commissioner Christian Turner was also present during the meeting.

Lord Tariq and Christian Turner commended the steps taken by Pakistan to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said Pakistan Army and people sacrificed more than 70,000 lives during war against terrorism. He said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, supports regional peace and stability and stands against terrorism.

Urging the British government to play a more active role in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues, the Governor said the resolution of these issues was essential to regional peace, adding that Pakistan always played its positive role for regional peace and stability.

Governor Sarwar said Pakistan has been playing its due role for establishing durable peace in Afghanistan from the beginning of the conflict.

Hailing British government’s support for health and education sectors, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom grew stronger during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, adding that the visit of Lord Tariq Ahmad to Pakistan will further strengthen the ties.

British Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmad said that the UK will play its role for the prosperity of Pakistan and stressed the need to stand united against global challenges.

British High Commissioner said that the United Kingdom would extend cooperation in education, health and other sectors in Pakistan. He commended Pakistan government’s initiatives against Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar presented a souvenir to the British Minister of State for South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad on the occasion.