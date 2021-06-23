Sindh signs MOU to streamline Covid vaccination process for those travelling abroad

Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho on Wednesday oversaw an MoU signing between the Sindh Health Department and Gerrys Visa. The MoU will allow for a streamlining of the process of Covid Vaccine administration at the appointed Gerrys Visa Location.

The Memorandum would go into effect on the 28th of June, 2021 and the purpose for this MoU is to facilitate an ease of process for those traveling abroad and to provide credible documentation and evidence of the travelers’ vaccination status. Gerrys Visa will be providing a vaccination of either Pfizer or another vaccine permitted for international travel, these vaccines will be provided by the Sindh Health Department. Other verifying documents and evidence will also be recorded such as an attesting NIMS certificate.

There will also be a live video recording of the process available for any auditing purposes for international travelers; these include students, business travelers or tourists, and those traveling for religious reasons.

This MoU also ensures that the vaccination facilities set up by Gerrys Visa in collaboration with the Sindh Health Department will be following all protocols and standards determined by NIMs. The vaccination center will be accessible from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week. An AIEF (emergency room for any potential side effects) will also be available and an agreement between Gerrys and Aman Foundation has ensured that an ambulance can reach the vaccination center within 7 minutes of being called.

The Sindh Health Department hopes to ease the travelers process during a pandemic and this MoU will therefore ensure a one stop facility that allows for international travelers to get all their required documents and vaccination needs.